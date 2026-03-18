Manitouwadge OPP – individual with multiple fraud related offences cgarged

The Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with multiple fraud-related offences.

On Friday, January 23, 2026, members of the Manitouwadge OPP responded to a report that a known female committed multiple fraudulent transactions between July 2024 and August 2024 totalling more than $50,000.

As a result of the investigation, Amanda BERASKIN, 45-years-old of Manitouwadge, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Fraud over $5000 x 5

Fraud under $5000 x 2

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on June 10, 2026.

For more information on fraud, you can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or https://www.antifraudcentre.ca or your local police service.

To report a fraud, please contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.