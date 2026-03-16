Thunder Bay OPP – Shuniah RIDE Program charges driver with impaired

On March 13th, 2026 at approximately 8:22 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program at the intersection of Mount Baldy Road & Highway 527, within the Municipality of Shuniah.

Throughout the RIDE program, a driver with a child passenger was determined to be consuming alcoholic beverages, was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Patrick ARTHUR, 45, of Thunder Bay, Ontario was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Fail to Provide Necessaries of Life – Child or Spouse;

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 29th, 2026.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.