Joint statement by the Prime Ministers of the Nordic countries and Canada

March 15, 2026

Oslo, Norway

We – the Prime Ministers of the Nordic countries and Canada – met in Oslo today, 15 March 2026.

At a time characterized by heightened geopolitical tension, war and a multitude of crises, we are united in the view that international cooperation, based on international law, shared values and interests, remains the best way to strengthen our common security and prosperity.

As democracies and countries committed to the rule of law, human rights, and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, we share fundamental values, and strengths.

Today we have agreed to deepen cooperation between our countries to ensure the safety, security and sovereignty of our people, and to build prosperous and green economies of the future.

We commit to meeting more regularly at different levels to advance our shared principles and interests.

We are committed to Arctic security, and to ensuring that the people who live in our part of the world can prosper in peace. To achieve this, we will work in partnership with Indigenous and northern communities to unlock the potential of the Arctic; to prevent and mitigate the effects of climate change; and to promote security.

The Nordic countries and Canada are close allies. As Arctic states, we work together to advance security and stability for all Allies in this strategically important region. We are committed to NATO’s effort to bolster the Alliance’s presence, deterrence and defence in the Arctic, and to further developing the strong collaboration to the benefit of all Allies.

We welcome NATO’s enhanced Vigilance Activity, Arctic Sentry, which strengthens NATO’s posture in the Arctic and the High North within SACEUR’s area of responsibility. We also welcome Exercise COLD RESPONSE, Operation NANOOK, Exercise Arctic Endurance and others like it, which build interoperability between those of our armed forces that participate.

In support of collective defence, security and resilience, the Nordic countries and Canada will enhance defence industrial capacity to ramp up defence production, strengthen capabilities, respond to hybrid threats, build resilient infrastructure, and develop interoperable, innovative and dual-use technologies.

We will continue to collaborate through military missions and activities, such as NATO’s Forward Land Forces in Finland, the Baltic States and Poland where our forces serve to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and to deter Russian aggression.

Our support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression is unwavering. Ukraine’s security is integral to European and Euro-Atlantic Security.

We will continue to provide economic, civilian, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and call on all members of the Coalition of the Willing to increase their support. We will continue coordination on our overall assistance, including on sanctions to further restrict the Kremlin’s ability to fund its illegal war.

We agree on the importance of ensuring Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. A just and lasting peace requires credible and legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future aggression and ensure enduring stability across Europe.

We are committed to building competitive, prosperous and green economies for the future that are open to the world but that guard against dangerous dependencies.

The Nordic countries and Canada are robust, open economies, and together we represent a substantial market. We are committed to upholding the rules-based system of international trade, and support efforts to reform and revitalize the World Trade Organization.

Working together, we will expand bilateral trade and investment ties, setting a forward-looking agenda for cooperation, anchored in shared values and economic complementarities.

With technology and international trade increasingly being used as a coercive tool, we commit to enhancing our cooperation on economic security.

We will explore increased cooperation in technological development, including in the area of quantum, connectivity, artificial intelligence, satellite and space technology to better shape our defence, economic power, and global competitiveness.

We will work together to secure enhanced access to critical minerals and reliable global supply chains, rooted in our shared commitment to fair and open trade, and high environmental and labour standards.

We recognize that zero and low carbon energy sources and clean energy technologies can drive economic growth, create jobs and reduce emissions. We will strengthen cooperation to unlock new trade and investment opportunities, scale-up energy technologies and build secure, sustainable and complementary energy supply chains.

Together, the Nordic countries and Canada constitute a formidable partnership. We commit to deepening this, and to develop our cooperation on the basis of respect, trust and shared values and interests.

Oslo, 15 March 2026