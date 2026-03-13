No Weather Alerts Yet – Montreal River Hill Looks Poor

Mar 13, 2026 at 14:15
There are no weather warnings issued, but weather conditions are creating poor road condition on the Montreal River Hill. A look at Windy.com shows weather hitting Wawa (soon) and all the way to Sault Ste. Marie, and points east; with more to come.
At 11:59 a.m. Hwy 17 was reduced to one lane in the Montreal River area (Ranwick Mine Road) due to a collision. The westbound lane and shoulder have been closed. At 14:36 ON511 reported that this collision was cleared.
If you are travelling between Wawa and the Sault be prepared for changing visibility and road conditions, and of course, road closures.
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