Friday Morning News – March 13

Weather:
|Today
|Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High -4. Wind chill -21 this morning and -2 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low -18. Wind chill -16 this evening.
Road Conditions:
- highways are all bare and wet
News Tidbits:
- Happy Friday the 13th!
