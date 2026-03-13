Breaking News

Friday Morning News – March 13

Weather:

Today Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High -4. Wind chill -21 this morning and -2 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight Partly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low -18. Wind chill -16 this evening.

Road Conditions:

  • highways are all bare and wet

News Tidbits:

  • Happy Friday the 13th!
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*