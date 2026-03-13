Brailean, Marie Louise

It is with deep love and heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Marie Louise Brailean on December 26, 2025 at the Richmond Hospital. Born in Bergen Op Zoom, Netherlands; Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and cherished friend.

Marie shared a beautiful life with her beloved husband, Dennis Brailean. Together, they built a home filled with warmth, laughter, and unwavering support for their family.

She was a proud and loving mother to her sons, Chris Brailean and Kyle Brailean. Chris and his wife, Maryann Milligan, blessed Marie with the joy of her grandson, Sean. Kyle and his wife, Kerri Brailean, brought further happiness into her life with their son, Kade, and daughters, Piper and Hayden.

Nothing brought Marie greater joy than being “Grandma and Oma.” She treasured every moment spent with her grandchildren and delighted in watching them grow. Her love for them was boundless, and her gentle guidance, warm embraces, and unique smile will remain forever in their hearts.

Marie had a deep love for the outdoors and adventure. She enjoyed hiking scenic trails, embracing the beauty of nature, and traveling to new places where she created lasting memories with those she loved.

Marie will be remembered for her kindness, her strength, her generous spirit, and the deep care she showed to everyone around her. She had a remarkable ability to make others feel welcomed and loved, and her presence brightened the lives of many.

Her legacy lives on through her husband, her sons and daughters-in-law, and her five beloved grandchildren. Though she will be deeply missed, the love she gave so freely will continue to guide and comfort her family for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 24th, 2026 for a drop-in from 1-4 at the Anten Mills Community Centre, 3985 Horseshoe Valley Rd W, Minesing, Ontario.