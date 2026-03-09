SAVOIE, Marie Andrée Hélène

Lovingly and peacefully entered her reward at age 41 on March 2, 2026, surrounded by family and friends, after a heroic battle with cancer. Hélène was born July 18,1984 in Sault Ste. Marie to Henri (predeceased) and Carole Savoie.

She is survived by her beloved children Abiguale, Lionel, Gabriel, Raphaël, and Noëlle; her fiancé Gene, her mother, Carole, her sisters Line (Jacky) and Marie-Claude (Sébastien), and her nieces and nephews.

Hélène was a beam of light in the darkness. She was always the centre of attention with her contagious laugh and kind smile. Her welcoming heart and unifying spirit always made people feel that they belonged.

Her family would like to thank Dr Tian Xiao for fighting with and for us every step of the way.

Friends and family are invited to visit at St. Gerard Majella Church (211 Pentagon Blvd, Sault Ste. Marie) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Charles Abiamiri officiating.

Please wear green, Helene wouldn’t want everyone wearing black.

She will be laid to rest with her father, at a later date at the Dubreuilville columbarium.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.northwoodfuneral.com