Freezing Drizzle Expected Tonight (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED

Mar 6, 2026 at 08:48

No alerts in effect.

Mar 5, 2026 at 18:45

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

What: Freezing drizzle resulting in icy and slippery conditions.

When: Beginning overnight or early Friday morning and ending Friday afternoon or evening.

Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. There is risk of injury due to slips and falls. Be very careful if walking or driving.

