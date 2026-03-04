Breaking News

Freezing Drizzle Expected (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Mar 4, 2026 at 16:22

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected.

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue this afternoon and evening. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Be very careful if walking or driving.

Environment Canada
