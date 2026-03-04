15 years Since Luke disappeared

Marking 15 years since the disappearance of Luke JOLY-DUROCHER, the North Bay Police Service (NBPS) and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to seek answers and appeal for public assistance.

On Monday, March 7, 2011, Luke was reported missing to NBPS. He was originally from Témiscaming, Québec, and had been visiting friends on Sherbrooke Street in North Bay around the time of his disappearance. Luke was last seen on Friday, March 4, 2011, at approximately 11:55 p.m. at the corner of Main and Wyld streets in North Bay.

At the time of his disappearance, Luke was described as:

20 years old

5’8″ (173 cm)

150 lbs (68 kg)

Slender build

Brown eyes

Short brown, curly hair

Braces on his upper teeth

Despite extensive investigative efforts, he has not been located. Investigators firmly believe that someone has information that could help bring resolution to this case.

“Fifteen years is an unimaginable length of time for a family to wait for answers,” said NBPS Detective Constable Eric Krmpotic. “This investigation remains active. We strongly believe that someone knows something, and even the smallest detail could be the key to moving this case forward.”

“We remain committed to supporting this investigation and seeking answers and accountability,” said OPP Detective Staff Sergeant Seth Adair. “If you have information, we urge you to come forward. Time does not diminish our resolve to pursue the truth.”

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered through Near North Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Luke’s disappearance.

The investigation remains ongoing in partnership with the NBPS, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NBPS at 705-497-5555 and press five (5) to speak with an officer or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Near North Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com.