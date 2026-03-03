Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested after Vehicle Stop

Driver arrested after pickup truck stopped on Hergott Avenue.

On March 1, 2026, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a vehicle stop with a known black pickup truck. Police knew the owner/driver was not to be operating a motor vehicle. The driver also had suspected cocaine in his possession and was subsequently arrested.

Timothy (Tim) MORAN, 44-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Failure to comply with release order (five counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on March 2, 2026.

 

