East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested after Vehicle Stop

Driver arrested after pickup truck stopped on Hergott Avenue.
On March 1, 2026, at approximately 2:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a vehicle stop with a known black pickup truck. Police knew the owner/driver was not to be operating a motor vehicle. The driver also had suspected cocaine in his possession and was subsequently arrested.
Timothy (Tim) MORAN, 44-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order (five counts)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on March 2, 2026.
