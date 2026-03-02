Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with stunt

On March 1st, 2026, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment utilizing a RADAR speed measuring device, located a 2020 BMW car travelling 145 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted. A 21-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed and Speeding 145 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.