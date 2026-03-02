Monday Morning News – March 2

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High -2. Wind chill -20 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -4. Wind chill near -8.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the Wawa Travellers Blue who played successfully claiming gold and the title of Wawa Winter Classic Champions 2026.
- Congratulations to Chad M. of Pembroke who is now $2,271,362 richer. As the February Thunder Bay 50/50 Grand Prize winner, he becomes the 13th multi-millionaire in the lottery’s history.
