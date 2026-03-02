East Algoma OPP – Weapons Charges Laid

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance involving a grandparent requesting the removal of their adult grandchild from the residence.
On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police were called to a Cobden Avenue residence and recognized a person walking away.
The individual brandished several knives and police were able to safely make an arrest.
As a result, Nicholas Two Feathers, MATINET, 33 years old, from Thunder Bay was charged with: Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 25, 2026, and was remanded into custody.
