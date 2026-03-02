East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after collision on a clear day

On February 27, 2026, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of an impaired driver who crashed his car. The small green wagon was travelling northbound on Highway 108 towards Elliot Lake ski hill and failed to navigate a corner just before Nordic Mine Road. The driver emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage and numerous bottles of alcohol were observed in the vehicle and scattered inside and outside the wagon in the snow where the vehicle came to rest. The driver was subsequently arrested, where it was later revealed he was three and half times the legal limit. The vehicle was also later towed and impounded.

Christopher (Chris) BINKS, 51-years-old, from Sudbury was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 9, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.