Weather:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Flurries beginning late this afternoon. Risk of snow squalls late this afternoon. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Blowing snow late this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then west 50 gusting to 70 late this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill -18 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Flurries ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Blowing snow this evening. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low -19. Wind chill -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
- If you are a gardener – start planning. From February 16th to April 24th, the Environmental Club at École Saint-Joseph will be selling high-quality garden seeds and spices, all produced right here in Ontario. We’re raising funds to buy an indoor greenhouse for our school, with grow lights and planters. https://makeitsow.com, Code: CLUBSEED_2026
- The Wawa Goose Seniors’ Club is moving to its new home on Mission Road (beside SUBWAY). They started moving yesterday, and once everything is moved, it might take a day or two to get reorganized.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – February 27 - February 27, 2026
- Thursday Mornng News – February 26 - February 26, 2026
- Mess on Montreal River Hill – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN - February 25, 2026