Heavy Snowfall Today (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Yellow Warning – Snowfall

5:29 AM EST Tuesday 24 February 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Heavy snowfall expected today.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavy snow and blowing snow.

When: This morning and diminishing late this afternoon or evening.

Additional information: Snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will continue to affect portions of Superior West and the city of Thunder Bay and will advance eastward to reach Wawa later this morning.

Southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow further reducing visibility.

Travel along Highway 17 and Highway 11 will likely be hazardous.

Conditions will improve from west to east later this afternoon and evening.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel.

2:59 PM EST Monday 23 February 2026

Yellow Warning – Significant snowfall Tuesday.

What:

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

When: Beginning late overnight or Tuesday morning. Diminishing late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Additional information:

Snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will begin affecting portions of Superior West and the city of Thunder Bay beginning late overnight and will advance eastward to reach Wawa by late morning. Southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow further reducing visibility.

Travel along Highway 17 and Highway 11 will likely be hazardous.

Conditions will improve from west to east later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel.