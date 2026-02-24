Feb 23, 2026 at 07:06
Feb 23, 2026 at 15:54
Special Weather Statement – Significant snowfall Tuesday.
What:
- Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.
- Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.
When: Beginning Tuesday morning or early afternoon and diminishing Tuesday night.
Additional information: Snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will begin affecting areas north of Lake Superior Tuesday morning and in the afternoon for areas to its east.
Travel along Highway 17 will likely be hazardous. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel.
- Heavy Snowfall Today (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) - February 24, 2026
- Significant snowfall Today (White River – Dubreuilville) - February 24, 2026
- Significant snowfall Today (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay) - February 24, 2026