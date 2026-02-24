Significant snowfall Today (Marathon – Schreiber)

Special Weather Statement

5:24 AM EST Tuesday 24 February 2026

Significant snowfall today.

What:

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in areas of heavier snow.

When: Beginning this morning and diminishing tonight.

Additional information:

Snow associated with an Alberta Clipper will continue to affect portions of Superior West and the city of Thunder Bay and will advance eastward to reach Wawa later this morning. Southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will result in areas of blowing snow further reducing visibility.

Travel along Highway 17 and Highway 11 will likely be hazardous.

Conditions will improve from west to east later this afternoon and evening.

Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel.