Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill -12 overnight.
Roads:
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – February 19 - February 19, 2026
- Wednesday Morning News – February 18 - February 18, 2026
- Bus Cancellations – Batchawana Eastwards - February 18, 2026