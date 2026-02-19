McCRANK, Mary Ann (nee Allan)

December 7, 1937 – February 16, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Ann McCrank on Monday, February 16, 2026, at the age of 88. Mary passed away surrounded by her loving family at Mapleview Extended Care in Sault Ste. Marie. Born on December 7, 1937, in Kirkland Lake, Mary lived a life filled with love, laughter, and deep devotion to her family. She married the love of her life, Douglas McCrank, on May 24, 1958, beginning a lifelong partnership built on love and commitment. Now, they are finally together again.

Mary was known for her infectious smile and joyful spirit. She loved reading and golfing, and treasured time spent with her “coffee ladies” and her Wednesday lunch dates. She had a deep love for music, especially the oldies, and enjoyed going for drives and taking in the scenery. Most of all, Mary cherished time with her family. She delighted in conversation, storytelling, a good game of cards and simply being together. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. Her life was truly one to be celebrated. She will be deeply missed by her loving children: Brenda (Lloyd), Kent (Francine), and Gerry (Anne). Mary will be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren: Dustin (Emily), Andrew (Christine), Courtney (Bob), Douglas, Kendell (Derek), Kimberly (Kyle), Mitchell (Kayleigh), and Jordan; and by her cherished great-grandchildren: Cohen, Isabella, William, George, Danni, Callum, Elliot, Leo, Claire, Olivia, Clark, Gordon, Lillian, and Lewis, who will carry her memory in their hearts. Mary is survived by her brother Bill (Barb) and her in-laws Geraldine, Margaret, Rynnetta, and Richard (Debbie). She was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas and her brothers, Jack (Anne) and Robert. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews as “Aunt Mary”.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are warmly invited to come together to celebrate Mary’s life and share memories.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate care staff at Mapleview Extended Care for their kindness and support during Mom’s final days.

Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Forever loved and deeply missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa