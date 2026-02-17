Between the Covers – February 17

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “When the Fireflies Dance” by Aisha Hassan, “Silent Bones” by Val McDermid, “Gone Before Goodbye” by Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben, and “Change Your Brain Change Your Pain” by Daniel G. Amen, MD..

En Français, nous avons “La librairie des livres interdits” par Marc Levy.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “Sleep No More” by Jayne Ann Krentz.

Seven months ago, Pallas Llewellyn, Talia March, and Amelia Rivers were strangers, until their fateful stay at the Lucent Springs Hotel. An earthquake and a fire partially destroyed the hotel, but the women have no memory of their time there. Now close friends, the three women co-host a podcast called the Lost Night Files, where they investigate cold cases and hope to connect with others who may have had a similar experience to theirs—an experience that has somehow enhanced the psychic abilities already present in each woman.

After receiving a tip for their podcast, Pallas travels to the small college town of Carnelian, California, to explore an abandoned asylum. Shaken by the dark energy she feels in the building, she is rushing out when she’s stopped by a dark figure—who turns out to be the women’s mysterious tipster.

Ambrose Drake is certain he’s a witness to a murder, but without a body, everyone thinks he’s having delusions caused by extreme sleep deprivation. But Ambrose is positive something terrible happened at the Carnelian Sleep Institute the night he was there. Unable to find proof on his own, he approaches Pallas for help, only for her to realize that Ambrose, too, has a lost night that he can’t remember—one that may be connected to Pallas. Pallas and Ambrose conduct their investigation using the podcast as a cover, and while the townsfolk are eager to share what they know, it turns out there are others who are not so happy about their questions—and someone is willing to kill to keep the truth from coming out.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUBS – Join Jesse for our Afterschool program Tuesday –Friday from 3:30-4:30pm!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of February, Tuesday is Story & Craft Club, Wednesday is Drawing Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club! We look forward to more fun programming! Stop in and pick up a pamphlet. For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290!

COFFEE AND CULTURE WITH JOHANNA!

Our next Coffee and Culture is on the calendar for Wednesday, February 18th, 2026! Join us as we talk more about the history of tourism in the area!

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS-JOIN ERIC FROM 4:30PM-5:30PM! COME AND CHECK IT OUT!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK SALE! We have some more books for sale and no room to store them. Children’s books are free! Adult books, fill a bag for $5.00 or $0.50 each for softcover and $1.00 each for hardcover! Come in and check it out on February 19th, 20th and 21st during our regular open hours!

Learn a new language with Mango Languages and your Wawa Public Library Card! Find it at the wawa.olsn.ca under the resource tab and start learning.

Check out A to Z Maps Online on the Wawa Public Library website at wawa.olsn.ca!

FINGER WEAVING WITH CAROLLE! If you want to learn a new skill and if you enjoy a nice social, check out Finger Weaving with Carolle! Join us on Wednesday’s starting at 1pm!

MORE THAN JUST BOOKS We have a good selection of puzzles available for check out as well as knitting machines and needles and Air Things to test radon levels in your home. All you need is a library card! Great items to check out!

ONTARIO PROVINCIAL DAY USE 2026 PARK PASSES are on the way! We are hoping to have our 2026 Park Passes soon! Borrowers must have a valid library card and their account must be in good standing. See the Circulation Desk for check out or more information! A great way to enjoy the beautiful outdoors using your library card!!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

BE SURE TO VIEW OUR MONTHLY CALENDAR FOR ALL CLUBS AND EVENTS HAPPENING AT THE WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY!