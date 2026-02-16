Nipigon OPP – Arrest made after stopping driver for speeding

On February 12, 2026, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding. Investigation revealed the driver was breaching release conditions. Police also formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle was impaired by a drug. The driver then refused to comply with the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) demand. As a result, Jeffrey White, 46, of Nipigon, ON, has been charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order (Criminal Code)

Failure Or Refusal to Comply with Demand (Criminal Code)

Speeding (Highway Traffic Act)

The accused’s driver licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused was remanded into custody following a bail hearing.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.