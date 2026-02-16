Nipigon OPP – Arrest made after stopping driver for speeding

On February 12, 2026, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding. Investigation revealed the driver was breaching release conditions. Police also formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle was impaired by a drug. The driver then refused to comply with the Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) demand. As a result, Jeffrey White, 46, of Nipigon, ON, has been charged with:
- Failure to Comply with Release Order (Criminal Code)
- Failure Or Refusal to Comply with Demand (Criminal Code)
- Speeding (Highway Traffic Act)
The accused’s driver licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused was remanded into custody following a bail hearing.
The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.
