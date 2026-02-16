East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Family Dispute

Police arrest person after a family dispute at a Mississauga apartment.

On February 14, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to the apartment complex in relation to a person who was assaulted with a knife. The complainant reported a known male used a knife during an altercation inside the apartment. Police arrested the male and the complainant was taken to hospital, where they remain stable.

Raymond BROUILLARD, 38-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with – Aggravated assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court February 15, 2026.