BISHOP, Duane

Passed away peacefully into the arms of his Saviour, with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday February 6, 2026, at the age of 72 years.

Beloved husband of Kathy for 50 years. Adored and very loving father of Chris (Michelle) and Erin Courty (Bruno). Playful and proud grandfather of Matthew, Jacob, Rebekah, the late Alexei, Jessica, Jane-Rose (Noah), Yannick (Sable), Leanne (Andrew), Amy and Emely. Dear son of the Mildred and John Bishop. Brother of the late Gary Bishop (Iona), Donna Farrell, Lyn Bishop (Betty-Lou) and Joan Davis (Alan). Son-in-law of the late Millie and Mervin Rutledge. Brother-in-law of Jerry Rutledge (Patti-Ann) and Gary Rutledge (Brenda). Duane will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of his Life will take place in May 2026. (dates and times will be announced later).

The family would like to thank everyone that supported Duane and his family. Your prayers and well wishes were gratefully appreciated. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Breton and Dr. Dymond for their compassion and support and to all of the nurses and staff that cared for Duane and the many laughs they shared together.

Memorial donations made in memory of Duane to the Calvary Pentecostal Church or to the Wawa Baptist Church would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa