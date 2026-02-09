The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with numerous offences.
On February 6, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers were on general patrol, Highway 108 Elliot Lake, when they received an expired plate notification from the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR). This alert was in relation to a black pickup truck being operated with an expired temporary plate. The pickup truck was subsequently stopped, driver charged, and vehicle towed.
David Brandon CANAVAN, 33-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
- Operate unsafe vehicle
- Insecure load
- Fail to have insurance card
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 20, 2026.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with Stunt – 116 in a 70 - February 9, 2026
- East Algoma OPP – Person located and taken to hospital - February 9, 2026
- East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after ALPR Alert - February 9, 2026