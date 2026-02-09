East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after ALPR Alert

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with numerous offences.

On February 6, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers were on general patrol, Highway 108 Elliot Lake, when they received an expired plate notification from the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR). This alert was in relation to a black pickup truck being operated with an expired temporary plate. The pickup truck was subsequently stopped, driver charged, and vehicle towed.

David Brandon CANAVAN, 33-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Operate unsafe vehicle

Insecure load

Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 20, 2026.