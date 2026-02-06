Thunder Bay OPP – Alleged Drug Seizure and Trafficking Charges laid after traffic stop

One individual has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, members from the Thunder Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a routine traffic stop. During the interaction with the driver, the officer formed reasonable grounds to believe the vehicle was being used to traffic controlled drugs and substances.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $400,000. The vehicle has also been seized as offence related property. The investigation was led by Thunder Bay OPP with assistance from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Guns & Gangs Unit.

As a result, Omar KHAN, a 33-year-old from Oshawa, is charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Traffick in schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on February 4, 2026.

