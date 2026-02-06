OPP – suspects pose as police officers in order to defraud

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning residents across North East Ontario about an emerging scam trend in which suspects pose as police officers in order to defraud victims of significant amounts of money.

Recent incidents in other parts of Ontario have involved fraudsters contacting victims by phone and falsely claiming to be members of the OPP. In each case, the suspects used fabricated names, ranks, and badge numbers to appear legitimate. Victims were instructed to withdraw large sums of money and either transfer the funds through cryptocurrency platforms or hand over cash directly. These deceptive tactics have resulted in substantial financial losses, including cases where victims paid between $6,000 and $13,000 to individuals falsely representing themselves as police officers.

The OPP confirms that the names and ranks provided by the scammers do not correspond with any actual OPP members. Fraudsters often rely on urgency, intimidation, and fear to pressure victims into complying with their demands. Although this scam has not been reported in the North East Region, similar incidents have occurred in other areas of Ontario, and residents are encouraged to remain alert and cautious.

Protect Yourself Against Police Impersonation Scams. The OPP is reminding the public of the following fraud prevention strategies:

Police will never request money, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or financial transfers over the phone.

request money, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or financial transfers over the phone. Police will never demand immediate payment, threaten arrest, or pressure you to act urgently.

demand immediate payment, threaten arrest, or pressure you to act urgently. Do not provide personal information, banking details, PINs, or identification numbers to unsolicited callers.

provide personal information, banking details, PINs, or identification numbers to unsolicited callers. Pause and talk to a trusted family member or friend before making any financial decision under pressure.

Verify or Report Through the OPP Non Emergency Line

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an OPP officer and you are unsure of its legitimacy, you can contact the OPP non emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

This number can be used to:

Confirm whether an officer has attempted to contact you

Report suspicious calls or attempted frauds

Speak directly with police about fraud related concerns

Residents who have been targeted or victimized by fraud are encouraged to contact police and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at -888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

The OPP continues to monitor fraud trends and reminds community members that awareness is one of the strongest tools against financial victimization.