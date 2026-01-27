OPP – 8 Charged in investigation into fraudulent activities related to commercial driver examinations in Kingston and the GTA

Eight people are facing a combined 24 charges under the Criminal Code following an investigation into fraudulent activities related to commercial driver examinations in Kingston and the Greater Toronto Area.

In January 2024, at the request of the Ministry of Transportation, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) began an investigation into suspected irregularities in the driver examination process for commercial Class A licences in Ontario.

The SFO investigation revealed that bribes were facilitated in exchange for favourable consideration during specific applicants’ road examinations.

As a result of the investigation, eight individuals have been arrested and charged with 24 offences.

Name Age Residence Charges Jaspal BENIPAL 58 Brampton Secret commissions Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Harmandeep SUDAN 40 Brampton Secret commissions Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Navdeep GREWAL 36 Brampton Secret commissions Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Money Laundering Vishnu AYYAMPERUMAL KUMAR 36 Oshawa Secret commissions Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Breach of Trust Victor IMADE 55 Georgetown Secret commissions Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Breach of Trust Imraan JAFFER 43 North York Secret commissions Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Breach of Trust Craig BERRY 54 Kingston Secret commissions Money Laundering Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Breach of Trust Mandeep MANSHAHIA 34 Caledon Secret commissions Money Laundering Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence Breach of Trust

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Thursday, January 28, 2026.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The SFO acknowledges the important contributions made by the Ministry of Transportation and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) in relation to this investigation.

ABOUT THE SFO:

The SFO is a joint initiative of the OPP and the Ministry of the Attorney General, dedicated to investigating and prosecuting complex fraud and financial crimes. Using an integrated model, the SFO brings together police investigators and Crown prosecutors to protect Ontarians, limit victim losses and recover assets acquired through fraud. The SFO works in partnership with police services across Ontario and Canada, and supports prevention, education and victim services as part of its mandate.

Cases are referred to the SFO by law enforcement and prosecutorial partners when specialized expertise is needed to investigate and prosecute complex financial crimes.