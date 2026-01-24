East Algoma OPP – Wanted individual arrested after traffic stop

Members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a wanted individual’s vehicle parked outside a local bar on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.

On Friday, January 22, 2026, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police observed the individual leave the bar in a grey sedan and travel northbound on Woodward Avenue. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the individual was arrested and transported to the Blind River detachment.

During a search, officers located a clear bag containing Percocets, a pipe with drug residue, and super glue in an upper jacket pocket.

Steven TOMEI, 48 years old from Blind River was charged with:

Possession of a schedule I Substance – other drugs

Failure to attend court after having appeared

Class G1 licence holder – carry front seat passenger

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver’

Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 10, 2026.