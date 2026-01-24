Members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a wanted individual’s vehicle parked outside a local bar on Woodward Avenue in the Town of Blind River.
On Friday, January 22, 2026, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police observed the individual leave the bar in a grey sedan and travel northbound on Woodward Avenue. Officers initiated a traffic stop, and the individual was arrested and transported to the Blind River detachment.
During a search, officers located a clear bag containing Percocets, a pipe with drug residue, and super glue in an upper jacket pocket.
Steven TOMEI, 48 years old from Blind River was charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I Substance – other drugs
- Failure to attend court after having appeared
- Class G1 licence holder – carry front seat passenger
- Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver’
- Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 10, 2026.
- East Algoma OPP – Wanted individual arrested after traffic stop - January 24, 2026
- Nipigon OPP – Driver charged with impaired after collision - January 24, 2026
- East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Threats Complaint - January 17, 2026