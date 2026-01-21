DERASP, Yvonne Marie Aline

September 13, 1963 – January 19, 2026

Yvonne Marie Aline Derasp passed away peacefully on Monday, January 19, 2026, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She is survived by her beloved sons, Jason (Naomi) and Kevin, who were the source of her strength and always her pride and joy. She leaves behind her cherished granddaughter Audrey, her “little peanut” and the light of her life, and is lovingly remembered by Audrey’s mother, Julie. Yvonne is also survived by her brother Ron and sister-in-law Jackie, and their children Kelsi (Joey), Jude and baby, Conor (Cassandra), and Colin (Tiana) and baby Faelyn. Ron and Yvonne shared a special bond, and he will deeply miss their close friendship and daily talks. She is survived by her sister Denise, and Denise’s children Stacey (Kevin) and their children Bryce and Brynlee, and Kyle. Denise cared for Yvonne with the devotion and love only a sister can give.

Yvonne was more than an aunt; she was a true second mother. She loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing, and was often found in her yard “puttering.” Her nieces and nephews fondly remember being paid to pick dandelions from her lawn. Yvonne always had an open door—there was usually a pot of soup on the stove and a listening ear waiting. She gave the best advice, whether you wanted it or not, and she was usually right. She leaves behind an empty space in our hearts that will never be filled.

Special appreciation is extended to Lucy, a dear friend and auntie, who stood by Yvonne through everything. Her unwavering commitment helped Yvonne carry on. She is also remembered with gratitude by Elaine, who was far more than a neighbour—she was a true best friend.

Yvonne touched the lives of many and will be forever missed by her girls at the Chadwic Home.

In keeping with Yvonne’s wishes, no service will be held. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or the Chadwic Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

“Life may be fragile, but friendships are strong. There are extraordinary people in this world who have the gift to lift up and encourage, to strengthen hearts with simple words and acts of kindness.” — Yvonne