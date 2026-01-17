SE OPP – Two Chapleau Residents face multiple Drug Trafficking Charges

Two Chapleau residents are facing multiple drug trafficking charges after officers executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a Chapleau residence, resulting in the seizure of suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine with an estimated street value of $50,000.

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, a joint investigation with Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Nishnawbe-Aski Police (NAPS) Intelligence unit, with assistance from the Superior East Emergency Response Team (ERT), Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members, conducted a joint investigation that culminated in the execution of a warrant at a residence on Martel Road in Chapleau. During the search, officers seized suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, speed, and cocaine, along with a scale and packaging materials.

As a result of the investigation, Michelle MARTINEAU, 31 years-of-age of Chapleau, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking -fentanyl

Fail to comply with a release Order – two counts

And Xavier STONE, 34 years-of-age of Chapleau was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking -fentanyl

Fail to comply with Probation Order – two counts

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 15, 2026.