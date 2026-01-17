Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Threats Complaint

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrest and charge a person after a threats complaint.

On January 10, 2026, police received a call in relation to a man verbally threatening people and threatened one person with a hammer at a work location on Federation Street. The man had departed prior to police arrival but was arrested a short time later on Maple Street.

James Douglas HEMBRUFF, 40-years-old, from Thessalon, was charged with:

  • Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Fail to comply with Probation Order – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 5, 2026.

