Friday Morning News – January 16

Weather:
- Today – Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -6. Wind chill -20 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill -10 this evening and -16 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- the last freighter of the season (American Spirit) passed through the Soo Locks hours before they closed for the season at 11:59 pm Thursday, January 15th.
