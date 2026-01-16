Breaking News

Friday Morning News – January 16

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -6. Wind chill -20 this morning and -10 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill -10 this evening and -16 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • the last freighter of the season (American Spirit) passed through the Soo Locks hours before they closed for the season at 11:59 pm Thursday, January 15th.
