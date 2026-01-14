Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – January 14

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High -14. Wind chill -30 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -21. Wind chill -26 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*