East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after traffic complaint

A person was charged after police received a traffic complaint.

On January 13, 2026, at approximately 2:20 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complainant regarding a possible impaired driver in a small red car. The vehicle was located at a residence on Paris Drive and the driver failed an initial roadside test. They were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Rebecca Theresa BOISVERT, 33-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 12, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.