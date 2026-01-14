Breaking News

Blowing Snow (Wawa – Pukaskwa)

Yellow Advisory – Blowing Snow

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Including:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake,
  • and other regions in yellow to the right.

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow continues in some locations.

What:

  • Significantly reduced or near-zero visibility in blowing snow.
  • Snow, heavy at times, with snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

When: This morning, possibly continuing into this afternoon for some locations.

Additional information: Strong northerly wind gusts near 70 km/h could blow falling or freshly fallen snow, significantly reducing or decreasing visibility to near-zero at times.

Travel will likely be hazardous due to near-zero visibility. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.

Environment Canada
