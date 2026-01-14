Blowing Snow (Wawa – Pukaskwa)

Yellow Advisory – Blowing Snow
Forecast Confidence: High
Including:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake,
- and other regions in yellow to the right.
Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow continues in some locations.
What:
- Significantly reduced or near-zero visibility in blowing snow.
- Snow, heavy at times, with snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.
When: This morning, possibly continuing into this afternoon for some locations.
Additional information: Strong northerly wind gusts near 70 km/h could blow falling or freshly fallen snow, significantly reducing or decreasing visibility to near-zero at times.
Travel will likely be hazardous due to near-zero visibility. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.
