Blowing Snow (Wawa – Pukaskwa)

Yellow Advisory – Blowing Snow

5:36 AM EST Wednesday 14 January 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Including:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake,

and other regions in yellow to the right.

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow continues in some locations.

What:

Significantly reduced or near-zero visibility in blowing snow.

Snow, heavy at times, with snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

When: This morning, possibly continuing into this afternoon for some locations.

Additional information: Strong northerly wind gusts near 70 km/h could blow falling or freshly fallen snow, significantly reducing or decreasing visibility to near-zero at times.

Travel will likely be hazardous due to near-zero visibility. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.