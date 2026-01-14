Adam Moreau of Hornepayne wins “Ontario’s Lottario Jackpot” – $737,186.50

Adam Moreau of Hornepayne won “Ontario’s jackpot” – $737,186.50 in the November 29, 2025 LOTTARIO draw.

Adam, a foreman and welder, said he has been playing LOTTARIO for the past four years. “One day, I checked my ticket at the retailer and boom — I won! I was shaking in disbelief,” the 40-year-old shared while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall.

“I immediately called my dad, but he didn’t believe me at first,” Adam continued. “Then I went home and told my mom. They’re both so happy for me.”

“This year, I lost the love of my life. Through grief, loss, and pain, I’ve learned a lot about myself. This win has reminded me that I’m surrounded by a lot of love, and I’m very grateful to everyone who has expressed that I deserve this.”

Adam plans to put his winnings toward investments and travel. “I’d like to go to Belize, Brazil, and Costa Rica. I also want to set some money aside for my children’s future,” the father of two concluded.

LOTTARIO launched in 1978 as Ontario’s first terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 and the draws take place every Saturday. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Fridays are eligible for the Early Bird draw. Visit the LOTTARIO page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hornepayne Service Centre on Highway 631 North in Hornepayne.

