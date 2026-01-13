June 19, 1928 – December 16, 2025
With family and friends by her side, Lucy leaves her earthly home to join her partner of 57 years, Ed Latoski.
Lucy came to Wawa with her husband Maurice Lachapelle, who was killed in an industrial accident at Algoma Ore. She leaves behind a lifelong friend, Gerry Rose, who cared for Lucy until she passed. Also left are many great friends and many nieces and nephews.
Lucy was a highly independent lady who worked hard, was kind to her fellow humans and leave a footprint to be desired by many.
A celebration of life will be held at Kerry Funeral Home (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Friday, January 16, 2026 from 10:30 until 12 noon.
www.kerryfuneralhome.ca
19 juin 1928 – 16 décembre 2025
Entourée de sa famille et de ses amis, Lucy quitte sa demeure terrestre pour rejoindre son compagnon de 57 ans, Ed Latoski.
Lucy est arrivée à Wawa avec son mari, Maurice Lachapelle, qui a perdu la vie dans un accident industriel à Algoma Ore. Elle laisse dans le deuil son ami de toujours, Garry Rose, qui a pris soin d’elle jusqu’à son départ. Elle laisse également de nombreux amis chers ainsi que plusieurs nièces et neveux.
Lucy était une femme très indépendante, travaillante, bienveillante envers ses semblables et qui laisse une empreinte que beaucoup envieraient.
Une célébration de sa vie aura lieu au Kerry Funeral Home (140, avenue Churchill, Wawa, 705‑856‑7340) le vendredi 16 janvier 2026, de 10 h 30 à midi.
www.kerryfuneralhome.ca
- LACHAPELLE, Lucienne ‘Lucy’ (née Bilodeau) – Celebration of Life - January 13, 2026
- STONE, Lori Ann - January 13, 2026
- Desilets, Jean-Claude (John or JC) - January 13, 2026
Gerry so sorry to hear that you have lost your Buddy Lucy, you’ve been a long time together as friends.
Always remember the New Era Days with the two of you, so much fun!
Take care
Chris
Years of memories of a great woman who was a good partner to Eddy, a fellow Fireman & family friend to my brother Norman
Jack Aitkenhead 💜