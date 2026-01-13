Desilets, Jean-Claude (John or JC)

Passed away peacefully at the Sante Manitouwadge Health with his family by his side on January 10, 2026, at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Dorothee (Lefebvre) Desilets for 64 years. Loving dad of Carole Desilets and son-in-law Dan Kelly, brother and sister-in-laws Robert & Germaine (Lefebvre) Leveille, Irma (Lefebvre) Desjardins, Aline Lefebvre & Therese (Lefebvre) Desjardins. Fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Real & Laurette Desilets and his only sister Florence Desilets.

John worked in the mining industry for over 37 years with the majority of this time being employed at Geco Mines in Manitouwadge. He loved his job and up until his death it was a topic of conversation that he thoroughly loved to talk about with anyone that would listen.

John & Dorothee loved the outdoors between camping, fishing and John’s passion for moose and deer hunting with “the guys.” They also travelled with their camper in tow from the East Coast to the West Coast and had the pleasure of going to Las Vegas twice with Carole & Dan.

A life well lived!

If desired donations can be made in memory of Jean-Claude Desilets can be made to: Sante Manitouwadge Health, 1 Healthcare Crescent,Manitouwadge, ON P0T 2C0 Bag 1 by cheque or Visa/Mastercard by telephone 807-826-3251 or to Ostomy Canada Society Inc, 5800 Ambler Drive, Suite 210, Mississauga ON, L4W 4J4 by cheque or online at ostomycanada.ca.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre. Sault Ste Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa