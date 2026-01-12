East Algoma OPP – Person Charged in breach of prior release conditions

On January 9, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person on Hillside Drive South who was in breach of prior release conditions.
At approximately 3:00 p.m. officers were on general patrol and recognized a small white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) from previous traffic complaints. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was breaching numerous release conditions from prior charges. He was subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.
Sky Levi FOX, 30-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Driving while under suspension
- Failure to comply with Release Order – other than to attend court
- Fail to comply with Probation Order
- Driver – fail to properly wear seat belt
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 12, 2026.
