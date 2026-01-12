East Algoma OPP – Driver charged after traffic complaint

Driver charged after traffic complaint from Philip Walk Bar.

On January 10, 2026, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a possible impaired driver leaving a Philip Walk bar. The red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was stopped a short time later and female driver spoken to. Her roadside test registered an alert (7-day driver’s licence suspension) and was charged accordingly.

Arianna WATSON, 23-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with – Drive motor vehicle, no licence.