Special Weather Statement (White River – Dubreuilville) – Jan 9 at 6:59

Special Weather Statement
Snow continue today.
What:
- Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.
- Reduced visibility in heavy snow.
When:
- Ending this afternoon.
Additional information: Temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark this morning. Any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.
