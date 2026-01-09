Breaking News

Special Weather Statement (White River – Dubreuilville) – Jan 9 at 6:59

Jan 9, 2026 at 06:59 

Special Weather Statement

Snow continue today.

What:

  • Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.
  • Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

When:

  • Ending this afternoon.

Additional information: Temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark this morning. Any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.

Environment Canada
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*