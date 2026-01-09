Friday Morning News – January 9th

Weather:
- Today – Snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to -3 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -8. Wind chill near -11.
Special Weather Statement: Snow continue today ending this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow. Temperatures will fall to below the freezing mark this morning. Any water on roadways and walkways will freeze, creating icy and slippery conditions.
News Tidbits:
- If you are interested in participating in the “Wawa Loves Winter” Wawa Winter Carnival (February 13, 14, & 15) you are invited to call the MMCC. So far there are plans for a snow/ice sculpture contest, Rotary Pancake Breakfast…
- Algoma Steel Inc. announced Thursday that it expects a fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $95 million to negative $105 million despite total steel shipments expected to have been in the range of 375,000 to 380,000 tons.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
