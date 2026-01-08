Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – January 6

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 6 7
SPENCER, Diane 1 6 7
AMOS, Tracy 3 5 6
MATHIAS, Danette 3 5 7
BONITZKE, Wendy 5 4 6
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 4 6
SZEKELY, Annik 5 4 7
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 5 4 6
CHIUPKA, Lorna 9 3 6
SMITH-MORIN, Glynis 9 3 7
TAVELLA, Debbie 9 3 7
LESCHISHIN, Barb 12 2 6
COE, Melanie 13 0 7
MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina 13 0 7
SWITZER, Anya 13 0 6

Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 13th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BONITKE BUSSINEAU CHIUPKA SMITH-MORIN
SPENCER SWITZER MATHIAS LESCHISHIN
8:00 pm COE AMOS TREMBLAY
PARSONS TAVELLA SZEKELY
BYE: MICHALCEWICZ
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*