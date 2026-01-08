Ladies Curling Standings – January 6

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|6
|7
|SPENCER, Diane
|1
|6
|7
|AMOS, Tracy
|3
|5
|6
|MATHIAS, Danette
|3
|5
|7
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|5
|4
|6
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|4
|6
|SZEKELY, Annik
|5
|4
|7
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|5
|4
|6
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|9
|3
|6
|SMITH-MORIN, Glynis
|9
|3
|7
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|9
|3
|7
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|12
|2
|6
|COE, Melanie
|13
|0
|7
|MICHALCEWICZ, Sabrina
|13
|0
|7
|SWITZER, Anya
|13
|0
|6
Game Schedule for Tuesday, January 13th. Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m., and Draw 2 is at 8:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BONITKE
|BUSSINEAU
|CHIUPKA
|SMITH-MORIN
|SPENCER
|SWITZER
|MATHIAS
|LESCHISHIN
|8:00 pm
|COE
|AMOS
|TREMBLAY
|PARSONS
|TAVELLA
|SZEKELY
|BYE:
|MICHALCEWICZ
