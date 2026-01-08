Annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign results in NE Region

The annual Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign has concluded, with 76 drivers now facing impaired driving-related charges in North East Region.

From November 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East Region officers conducted 1,574 Festive RIDE spot checks, totaling 2,903 hours of enforcement across 12 detachment areas.

This enforcement effort resulted in:

76 drivers charged (alcohol/drug-related offences, over 80 mg, or refusal)

14 warn-range and zero-tolerance suspensions issued

128 total impaired driving-related charges laid

Provincially, OPP officers removed 766 impaired drivers from Ontario roads and issued 150 warn-range suspensions during 11,130 RIDE check events across OPP-patrolled areas.

Motorists are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year as part of its ongoing efforts to save lives on Ontario roads.

The OPP thanks all road users and citizens who reported suspected impaired drivers to police and did their part to keep roads safe over the holidays.