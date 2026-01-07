VALOIS, Jane Elizabeth

October 16, 1928 – January 5, 2026

With heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life so fully lived, we announce the peaceful passing of Jane Elizabeth Valois, January 5, 2026, surrounded by the family she loved so fiercely.

She is predeceased by her devoted husband, Jack, and her beloved eldest son, Murray. Though we grieve these losses deeply, we find comfort knowing they have been reunited.

She leaves behind her loving children: Janice (Gord), Jimmy (Brenda), Billy (Paula), Jacalyn, Jeffery (Rachel), and Julie (Mary), along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her beyond measure. To us, she was not just a mother, a grandmother or a great-grandmother, she was the matriarch of our family, the steady heartbeat and the glue that held generations together.

Her home in Hawk Junction was the centre of our world. It was a place of warmth, laughter, stories, and unconditional love, where countless memories were made and where many of us were, in so many ways, raised. She played an enormous role in shaping who we are, offering guidance, humour, and a deep sense of belonging.

She was known for her sharp wit, her unforgettable sense of humour, and her love of life’s simple and joyful pleasures: adventures and travel, a good cup of tea, bingo nights, and always immaculate eyebrows. She had a way of making every room brighter and every gathering better just by being there.

Her love was steady, her presence comforting, and her legacy endless. She taught us the importance of family, resilience, laughter, and showing up for one another, lessons that will live on through all of us.

We will grieve her for as long as we love her, which is forever. She will be missed beyond words and loved beyond time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the FJ Davey Home or the March of Dimes (payable by cheque).

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie.

.