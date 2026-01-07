ROUSSAIN, John Joseph “Jack”

With deep sadness, the family announces the passing of John “Jack” Joseph Roussain in his 98th year. Jack passed away peacefully on Christmas evening, Thursday, December 25, 2025, at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa.

Born on March 8, 1928, to the late Francis Roussain and the late Mabel Sherlock (Rathbone), Jack was a true son of the Algoma District. He was a man of the land and the water, belonging to a storied lineage of Lake Superior commercial fishermen. Jack was a dedicated employee for many years at the Algoma Ore Helen Mine, contributing to the industrial heart of Wawa.

Outside of work, Jack’s life was defined by his hands and the outdoors. He was an avid gardener, boater, and fisherman. He treasured time at his beloved cottage at Long Beach on the rocky shores of Lake Superior, which served his family since the 1950s.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Elaine, and was later the companion of his second wife, Jeannot. He was the loving father of the late Randy (Gisele), the late Arla (Ross), Patti (Fred), and David (Kerri). He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to many, and a brother to the large Roussain and Rathbone families in Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the medical and support staff of the Long-Term Care Unit at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Their professionalism and dedication to Jack’s care provided great comfort to the family.

In keeping with Jack’s wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa (1-800-439-4937, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca). A private family gathering to celebrate his life and a separate event to inter him at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa will be held in the summer of 2026.

In place of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Friends of Lake Superior Park, or The Heart and Stroke Foundation.