Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -14. Wind chill -34 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -26. Wind chill -21 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Sandra Stiles of Thunder Bay who won the last (Thunder Bay 50/50) prize draw of 2025. She won the the $100,000 Holiday Bonus Draw and as an active Thunder Bay 50/50 subscriber she will receive an additional $1,000 loyalty bonus, bringing her total winnings to $101,000. Today at 11, the winner of $7,721,055 will be drawn – Good Luck!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – January 2nd - January 2, 2026
- Highway Status (10:06 a.m., December 31st) - December 31, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – December 31 - December 31, 2025