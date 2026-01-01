POTT, Dorothy

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa with her family by her side Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at the age of 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Donald Lewis Pott. Loving mother of; Craig Spooner, Glyn Spooner (Diane) and Andrew Spooner. Loving grandmother of Devon (Rachael Amos), Tyrel (Jenna Pozzebon), Brayden, Hayli (Travis Terris) and Heather (Sofia Croce). Great grandmother of Jayce. Dorothy was predeacased by her brother the late Johnny Mosley (Sandra) and her sister the late Christine Miller (late Dave). Dorothy is a very special aunt of Gavin (Diane), Samantha (Ante), Fraser (Becky) and Gaynor (Jose) and their families.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at a later date.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca